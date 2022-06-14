AccuReg Expands, Announces Downtown Orlando Office

New location focused on product development to broaden leading digital patient access and engagement solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg, the market leader in patient access and a patient experience innovator, today announced its new office in downtown Orlando at 111 N. Magnolia Ave., Suite 1010, to support their continued growth. This is the third location for the company, which also has offices in Mobile, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee.

"Our ongoing success depends on continuously enhancing our intelligent, automated technology platform for patient access, intake and engagement which consolidates the costly, inefficient patchwork of systems and vendors and helps hospitals combat staffing challenges, improve the patient experience and maximize revenue," said Paul Shorrosh, CEO and founder of AccuReg. "Our downtown Orlando office team is focused on product development and helps ensure we deliver our provider partners the latest in patient engagement technology. Orlando's reputation as a hub for technology and digital product development made our decision to expand in Florida an easy one."

The Orlando office has 16 employees currently, with plans to expand to 30.

The Orlando-based team is central to the development of AccuReg EngageCare®, a single intuitive platform for staff and patients that integrates and automates critical patient access technology with digital intake and engagement for hospitals and physician practices, benefiting both patients and providers.

With EngageCare, patients can use their mobile devices to pre-register online, receive automated appointment reminders, take advantage of digital check-in, virtual waiting rooms and bi-directional texts. Patients can even make online payments for services. In addition, by utilizing patient-facing technology, providers can free up staff to focus on higher-touch activities and offer patients a safer, more customer-friendly experience.

Patient engagement is directly correlated to improved health outcomes, and healthcare consumers of all ages now expect digital solutions like EngageCare that enable them to orchestrate their healthcare as easily as they shop on Amazon or book travel on Expedia.

AccuReg is recognized as the top performing company in its market segment. Its patient access solutions were ranked first for the fourth consecutive year among patient access solutions providers in 2021 by Black Book Research and the company is consistently ranked as one of the top patient access vendors by KLAS. It was awarded 2021 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access.

About AccuReg: AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, provides health systems, hospitals and large clinics with a single platform that integrates patient engagement, intake and access and enables healthcare consumerism, the consolidation of vendors and increased net revenue. AccuReg EngageCare® utilizes automation, an advanced rules engine and artificial intelligence that includes robotic process automation, machine learning and predictive analytics. EngageCare offers patients intuitive digital tools that allow them to complete error free pre-registration and registration, access a digital front door and virtual waiting room at check-in, make payments from accurate price estimates and communicate bi-directionally in real time. EngageCare delivers the data integrity required to eliminate denials, collections and write-offs and protects the revenue cycle from errors. EngageCare provides patients the digital experience they expect and further positions customers as leaders in their markets. AccuReg has offices in Nashville, Orlando and Mobile. AccuRegSoftware.com

