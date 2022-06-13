US-German Survey Reveals Next-Generation Optimism in Transatlantic Partnership, Spurred by Shared Priorities in a Changing World

Survey conducted in late May 2022 finds that majorities of the general populations in both countries consider US-German partnership crucial for the world's stability

Defending democracy, climate change, and economic growth are priorities for both Germans and Americans

Measures taken by both governments to respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine have created trust

Younger generations in both nations think that the best days of the partnership are ahead

BERLIN and NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Allianz SE, Logo (PRNewswire)

"The State of Trust and the US-German Partnership: A Transatlantic Survey" (link) was released today in advance of the 2022 German-American Conference hosted by Atlantik-Brücke and the American Council on Germany to be held June 13-14 at the Allianz Forum in Berlin.

The study surveyed a total of 4,000 Americans and Germans – nationally representative of their respective general populations – to understand their confidence in the stability of the US-German partnership, their attitudes towards the role of government and business to restore trust in democracies, and their views on global challenges facing both countries.

The survey was jointly commissioned by the American Council on Germany and Atlantik-Brücke, both in their 70th anniversary year. It was conducted by the opinion research institute Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) and underwritten by Allianz SE.

Key findings include:

Trust in the transatlantic partnership is high in both nations. However, American participants have greater trust in the Federal Republic of Germany and its institutions than vice versa. (Business: USA 58% / GER 51%, Government: USA 55% / GER 54%, NGO's: USA 55% / GER 51%, Media: USA 53% / GER 44%).

The vast majority in both countries believe that the partnership is needed today more than ever ( USA 70%, GER 75%) and plays a crucial role for stability in the world ( USA 73%, GER 71%).

While American participants are more optimistic on the partnership and believe its best days are ahead ( USA 55% vs. GER 46%), positive scores in each country are mostly driven by younger generations, particularly Millennials in the US and Gen Z in Germany .

A United Defense

Survey participants recognize that the foundations of the partnership are rooted in its military and defense alliances (USA 74%, GER 76%), with trade and commerce also being foundational (USA 74%, GER 79%). The pooling of military resources is a top priority for nearly 30% of American participants and 39% of German participants.

The response to the war in Ukraine and the actions of the relatively new administrations in the US and Germany have helped to strengthen trust in the partnership.

Prioritizing Climate, Jobs, and Democracy

There is alignment that addressing climate change is a current top priority (USA 31%, GER 39%). More American participants say economic growth and job creation should be the future focus (42%), when asked to choose three top priorities among a list of issues. By contrast, nearly half of German participants view climate change as the top future priority.

Strengthening democracy is a core common value. In Germany, it is the second biggest priority, only behind addressing climate change. For Americans, it is the second biggest priority, only behind economic growth and job creation. Defining and articulating a common view on democracy will only further strengthen trust between the two nations.

The data reveals opportunities to demonstrate how addressing climate change can benefit economic growth, create jobs, and in turn stabilize and strengthen democratic societies.

Business Competence and Long-termism Build Trust

Participants in both countries report positive perceptions of each other's business competence and reliability. Trust in businesses is built on three pillars: historic trade relationships, high regard for the quality of the products and services delivered, and the ability to innovate. However, for Germans, differing views on free trade undermine trust in US businesses, and a lack of confidence to regulate fairly and transparently was the leading source for Germans' distrust in the US government.

The majority of respondents expect governments and businesses to co-lead the partnership and continue to build trust with transparency and a focus on long-term, shared goals that balance both economic growth and climate responses.

Next-Generation Optimism

The survey found that men, older and more affluent groups are generally more trusting of the partnership. Notably, a majority of younger Americans and Germans, especially Millennials, expressed trust in the partnership (69% for both USA and GER).

For further information, please contact:

Allianz SE Lauren K. Day + 49 173 289 8684 lauren.day@allianz.com





American Council on Germany Dr. Steven E. Sokol + 1 212 826 5968 sokol@acgusa.org





Atlantik-Brücke



Katharina Draheim + 49 30 203983 25 k.draheim@atlantik-bruecke.org





Edelman



Discretion Winter + 1 212-920-5918 discretion.winter@edelman.com

About Allianz

The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers with 126 million* private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 767 billion euros on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage nearly 1.9 trillion euros of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2021, over 155,000 employees achieved total revenues of 148.5 billion euros and an operating profit of 13.4 billion euros for the group.

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

*Including non-consolidated entities with Allianz customers.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update

Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

Privacy Note: Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.

American Council On Germany, Logo (PRNewswire)

Atlantik-Brücke, Logo (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Allianz SE; Atlantik-Brücke; American Council On Germany