TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Rori DuBoff as Chief Innovation Officer

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York announced the appointment of Rori DuBoff as Chief Innovation Officer. With more than 20 years of work in experience design and business strategy, DuBoff will be responsible for driving innovation within TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, helping the agency's clients architect their total brand experience and harness industry disruption, while evolving the agency's own practices and ways of working.

DuBoff joins TBWA following the best year of growth in its history, after spending five years at Accenture Song as Managing Director, North America Innovation Lead and Experience Strategy. DuBoff will work closely with the agency's creative and strategy leadership, as well as finance, talent and operations. She will also be part of NEXT, TBWA's global innovation practice. DuBoff will report to TBWA\Chiat\Day New York CEO Nancy Reyes.

The appointment highlights TBWA's continued focus on brand experience and its commitment to evaluating and evolving how the company operates. In recent years, TBWA has grown through expanded products and services on top of the agency's core advertising offer, as clients seek partners that can bring cohesion to their marketing ecosystem.

Nancy Reyes, CEO, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York notes, "Innovation is about guiding the way we work, think, tackle business problems and deliver the total brand experience, for our clients and ourselves. Rori is an exceptional talent with a unique blend of skills and a passion for creativity that will move the company forward."

DuBoff's background is multifaceted. Prior to her tenure at Accenture, which focused on experience strategy and innovation, DuBoff spent time in senior roles at Havas Media Group and Ogilvy. She also worked on the client side at Credit Suisse.

"I was drawn specifically to TBWA\Chiat\Day for its high bar for creativity, fearlessness and Disruption process. This company has the best clients in the world. That coupled with an incredible leadership team and the belief that we have permission to do anything if we can create impact, is inspiring and energizing," added DuBoff.

DuBoff continued, "As the innovation pendulum pushes in the direction of new technologies, I'm excited that TBWA's unique creative power, culture and clients will lead the next generation of brand experiences."

