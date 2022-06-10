Splash Car Wash Acquires Wash Boss

MILFORD, Conn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash Car Wash, headquartered in Milford, Connecticut, announced today the acquisition of Wash Boss, an express wash located in Rensseleaer, New York. Wash Boss marks Splash's 33rd wash in New York and its initial entry into the Albany market. Wash Boss was developed and operated by Jim, Kim and Peter Enzien, who opened the wash in 2020.

"We are so pleased to acquire this great wash. Moreover, we're excited to add Jim and Kim to our team," Stated Mark Curtis, CEO of Splash. "The Enziens are clearly great developers, and we look to continue to develop new washes with their help."

Jim Enzien, co-owner of Wash Boss, added, "It was great working with the Splash Team to get this transaction done. We're confident that our employees will mesh with Splash's awarding winning culture and be treated well after the sale. This combination with Splash provides our team with even greater career opportunities in the larger Splash network."

In other news, Splash also announced zoning approval for two new express wash sites in Shelburne, VT and Newburgh, NY. Both sites are expected to begin construction this summer with open dates set in early 2023. Splash's newest express site, located in East Haven, is set to open this month.

ABOUT SPLASH CAR WASH, INC

Splash Car Wash was started in 1981 by Mark Curtis and Chris Fisher with a single location in Greenwich, Connecticut. Since that time, Curtis & Fisher, along with their experienced team and partners, have developed over 45 locations, and currently operate carwash tunnels in Connecticut, Vermont, and New York. Many sites include detailing operations, six locations provide oil change services, and one location has a laundromat.

Splash has been named "Best Carwash" by numerous publications over 40 times and has been recognized as a "Top Workplace in Connecticut" this year by Hearst Publications. Four General Managers employed by Splash have been recognized as "Most Valuable Carwasher" by Professional Carwash & Detailing Magazine. Splash has been awarded the US Chambers of Commerce prestigious "Blue Chip Enterprise Award" and has been inducted into the Connecticut Business Hall of Fame.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Splash in 2018. Other current and former investments include Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

