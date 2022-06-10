Nursing Votes Calls on the Nation's Six Million Nurses to Get Engaged in U.S. Politics

With nurses consistently ranked the most trusted professionals in the U.S., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Separate Segregated Fund (CRNA-PAC), launches new national project to actively support A+ Members of Congress.

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursing Votes — a project of the AANA's CRNA-PAC — launched a new initiative to get the nation's six million nurses and healthcare voters engaged in the political process.

AANA President Dina Velocci, DNP, CRNA, APRN, said "Nursing Votes is determined to advocate for evidence-based healthcare policies that will increase patient access to high-quality, cost-effective healthcare nationwide."

"Through Nursing Votes, we're thrilled to drive patient-focused change throughout our country by passing legislation and winning elections that put pro-nursing, pro-patient candidates into office. We do this by communicating with nurses and voters through broadcast advertising, direct mail, telephone, text, and social media," Velocci said.

For the 2022 midterm elections, Nursing Votes is proud to announce our bi-partisan list of A+ Members of Congress:

U.S. Senate U.S. House of Representatives Sherrod Brown (D-OH) Jack Bergman (R-MI) John Cornyn (R-TX) Yvette Clarke (D-NY) Kevin Cramer (R-ND) Tom Cole (R-OK) Chuck Grassley (R-IA) Rodney Davis (R-IL) Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) Jeff Merkley (D-OR) Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) Mike Rounds (R-SD) Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) Sam Graves (R-MO) Jon Tester (D-MT) Dave Joyce (R-OH) John Thune (R-SD) Bob Latta (R-OH)

Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Frank Pallone (D-NJ)

Chellie Pingree (D-ME)

Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA)

Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)

Elissa Slotkin (D-MI)

Lauren Underwood (D-IL)

About Nursing Votes

Founded in 2020 by the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists Separate Segregated Fund (CRNA-PAC), Nursing Votes advocates for issues that improve patient access to quality, affordable healthcare by electing pro-nursing, pro-patient candidates to office.



