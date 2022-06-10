Air Products to Showcase Industrial Gas Solutions at the PowderMet2022 International Conference on Powder Metallurgy and Particulate Materials

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE: APD) will showcase industrial gas solutions and technologies for metals and materials processing applications at the PowderMet2022 International Conference on Powder Metallurgy and Particulate Materials from June 12-15 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon.

Those attending are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #216 to speak with an industry specialist and learn how Air Products' industrial gases, technologies, and supply solutions can help metal processors improve product quality, reduce operating costs, increase production and optimize gas usage.

In addition to showcasing solutions at its booth, Air Products' Liang He, Senior Project Engineer - Research, will present a technical paper titled "Sintering Process Optimization with Industry 4.0 Technologies" at 8:25 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 14.

PowderMet2022 is the leading North American technical conference on powder metallurgy and particulate materials and a hub for technology transfer for professionals throughout the industry, including buyers and specifiers of metal powders, tooling and compacting presses, sintering furnaces, furnace belts, powder handling and blending equipment, quality-control and automation equipment, particle-size and powder-characterization equipment, consulting and research services.

For more than 50 years, metals processors around the world have relied on Air Products' industrial gases, gas atmospheres, equipment and technical support. Air Products provides industrials gases including nitrogen, oxygen, argon, helium and hydrogen, gas handling equipment and technology, additives, global supply capability and unmatched industry experience and technical know-how to help organizations succeed.

For more information on how Air Products' industrial gases and expertise can assist metals and materials processors visit Air Products' Metals Processing Knowledge Center.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

