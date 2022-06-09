OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

ROANOKE, Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Cable Corporation (Nasdaq GM: OCC) ("OCC®") today announced that it will release its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 results on Monday, June 13, 2022. The second quarter results are for the three-month and six-month periods ended April 30, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (800) 909-7113 in the U.S. or (785) 424-1677 internationally, Conference ID: OCCQ222. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available through Monday, June 20, 2022 by dialing (800) 839-5245 or (402) 220-2701. The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.occfiber.com .

As in the past, OCC will answer questions from analysts and fund investors during the conference call. OCC also invites individual investors to submit questions in advance of the conference call. Questions should be submitted in writing to occ-jfwbk@joelefrank.com by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Company Information

Optical Cable Corporation ("OCC®") is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market and various harsh environment and specialty markets (collectively, the non-carrier markets) and also the wireless carrier market, offering integrated suites of high quality products which operate as a system solution or seamlessly integrate with other providers' offerings. OCC's product offerings include designs for uses ranging from commercial, enterprise network, datacenter, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier and broadcast applications. OCC products include fiber optic and copper cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic and copper connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, fiber optic and copper patch panels, face plates, multi-media boxes, fiber optic reels and accessories and other cable and connectivity management accessories. OCC products are designed to meet the most demanding needs of end-users, delivering a high degree of reliability and outstanding performance characteristics.

OCC® is internationally recognized for pioneering the design and production of fiber optic cables for the most demanding military field applications, as well as of fiber optic cables suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and creating a broad product offering built on the evolution of these fundamental technologies. OCC also is internationally recognized for its role in establishing copper connectivity data communications standards, through its innovative and patented technologies.

Founded in 1983, OCC is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia with offices, manufacturing and warehouse facilities located in each of Roanoke, Virginia, near Asheville, North Carolina and near Dallas, Texas. OCC's facilities are ISO 9001:2015 registered and its Roanoke and Dallas facilities are MIL-STD-790G certified.

Optical Cable Corporation, OCC®, Procyon®, Superior Modular Products, SMP Data Communications, Applied Optical Systems, and associated logos are trademarks of Optical Cable Corporation.

Further information about OCC® is available at www.occfiber.com .

AT THE COMPANY: Neil Wilkin Tracy Smith Chairman, President & CEO Senior Vice President & CFO (540) 265-0690 (540) 265-0690 investorrelations@occfiber.com investorrelations@occfiber.com







AT JOELE FRANK, WILKINSON BRIMMER KATCHER:

Andrew Siegel Aaron Palash (212) 355-4449 ext. 8627 (212) 355-4449 ext. 8603 occ-jfwbk@joelefrank.com occ-jfwbk@joelefrank.com

View original content:

SOURCE Optical Cable Corporation