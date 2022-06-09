Metropolitan Gaming Acquires the Park Lane Club London

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Gaming Limited (Metropolitan Gaming) today announced that one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed the purchase of the Park Lane Club London through an asset sale conducted by the administrators of Silverbond Enterprises Limited.

"We are thrilled to be adding the iconic Park Lane Club to our portfolio of casinos in the UK," said Michael Silberling, CEO of Metropolitan Gaming. "It is an excellent addition to our portfolio of premier casinos and we have exciting plans to invest in and develop the business moving forward. We look forward to welcoming the Park Lane Club team to Metropolitan Gaming and creating safe and memorable experiences for our guests in the new location."

The Administrator, Bob Maxwell, Office Partner in Charge at Begbies Traynor, Leeds, said, "This has been an interesting and challenging engagement in an exciting industry sector. There was considerable interest to purchase this iconic casino from businesses around the world. We are delighted that the business has been purchased by Metropolitan Gaming who are ideally placed to develop the casino at Park Lane."

Located in the heart of Mayfair, across two floors in the world-renowned Hilton Hotel, Park Lane Club first opened its doors in 2014. The club boasts a spectacular gaming floor, private gaming room, outdoor gaming terrace, lounge and bar. The club will be refurbished and rebranded to Metropolitan Park Lane after a short transition period.

Park Lane Club is open and continues to trade and welcome customers as usual.

Memery Crystal LLP and Stevens & Bolton LLP acted as Metropolitan Gaming's legal counsel. Clarion Solicitors acted as legal counsel to the administrators of Silverbond Enterprises Limited.

About the Metropolitan Gaming Group

The Metropolitan Gaming Group is one of London's largest casino-entertainment companies and one of the UK's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. The Group currently operates five casinos in London and 8 throughout the UK, including Empire Casino, The Sportsman, Rendezvous Brighton, Manchester235, Alea Nottingham and Alea Glasgow. All tied to its industry-leading Met Card loyalty programme, Metropolitan Gaming Group focuses on offering a great experience to its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, exceptional value and operational excellence. The Group also operates three casinos in the Middle East and one in South Africa.

