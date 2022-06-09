AKASA Recognized as a "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare in 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKASA™, the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations, is selected as a "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare for the second consecutive year.

Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work 2022 (PRNewswire)

This award identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"At AKASA, our mission is to transform the operational inefficiencies in healthcare so that healthcare organizations can allocate resources where they matter most. That mission has brought together some of the brightest minds across technology and healthcare," said Malinka Walaliyadde, CEO and co-founder of AKASA. "To empower our world-class talent, we give them the tools, resources, and autonomy they need to execute, and then focus on creating an environment where they can do incredible work."

"After the many stressors placed on the health care workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges," said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. "The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry. At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures."

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October issue.

About AKASA

AKASA is the leading developer of AI for healthcare operations. AKASA scales human intelligence with leading-edge AI and ML securely trained on customer data to learn unique systems, continuously adapt to changing environments, and deliver comprehensive automation and analytics for complex workflows. The result is a seamlessly integrated, customized solution that reduces operating costs, frees up staff to do the work they love, and helps health systems allocate resources to where they matter most.

AKASA is a remote-first company and we are hiring. Step into the future of healthcare with AKASA. Learn more at www.AKASA.com/careers.

Media contact: Kate Enos, kate.enos@akasa.com

AKASA Full Color Logo (PRNewsfoto/AKASA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AKASA