Legendary pro-am basketball league returns to Chicago with games throughout August; New format includes play-in opportunity for local talent

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sporting Goods Co. and Dreamville today announce the return of the storied Chicago pro-am league now known as the Dreamville Chi-League powered by Wilson . As part of Wilson's commitment to the basketball community, the official game ball supplier of the NBA and WNBA is once again partnering with Dreamville, one of the most successful and influential brands in entertainment today, to host a four-week tournament in Wilson's hometown of Chicago.

Wilson & Dreamville Announce Return of Chi-League 2022 (PRNewswire)

"Last year's Chi-League was a tremendous success, showcasing local basketball talent and bringing the city of Chicago together through sport," said Kevin Murphy, General Manager, Wilson Team Sports. "We're always happy to give back and produce events in the city Wilson has called home since 1914. Continuing our partnership with Dreamville, we know this year's extended schedule featuring both men and women will truly be something special."

The 2022 Dreamville Chi-League powered by Wilson will be held every Saturday in August at a new location – University of Illinois Chicago – featuring eight teams in both the men's and women's divisions. The league is expected to once again feature overseas standouts, former collegiate stars, local legends and current NBA players, such as Darius Garland, Kendrick Nunn, Keifer Sykes and more. New this year, the league will offer a play-in opportunity on Aug. 6 for teams to qualify for the three-week, single-elimination tournament being held Aug. 13, 20 and 27.

"We are excited to be back this summer. The Chi-League helps to further unite our brand with the beloved city of Chicago by intersecting entertainment, sports and community," said Candace Rodney, Dreamville EVP. "Following the success of last year's inaugural pro-am, especially the nail-biting end to the men's championship game, Dreamville and Wilson are coming bigger and better to produce another amazing tournament year."

To celebrate Chicago communities, Wilson will drop limited-edition Dreamville products throughout the month of August, delivering on their long-standing basketball tradition and the music industry's integral role in sport culture. Additionally, Wilson and Dreamville will again partner to provide community engagement opportunities, including youth basketball clinics, as part of its national partnership with YMCA of the USA. Wilson will build out local programming for the South Side YMCA, Rauner Family YMCA and Kelly Hall YMCA, which are part of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, during Chi-League.

"Last season was the best pro-am I've been a part of, and I couldn't be more excited to see what's in store for this season," said Antoine Walker, Chi-League Coach and three-time NBA All-Star. "The history of this league is something to be celebrated and I'm proud to see its continued success."

Gatorade will also join Chi-League as the official Sports Fuel provider of the 2022 tournament. Specific details on surrounding events, rosters, game times and additional sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks. Follow @WilsonBasketball and @Dreamville on social media, and visit www.dreamvillechileague.com for more information.

About Wilson:

Chicago, USA-based Wilson Sporting Goods Co. , a subsidiary of Amer Sports Corporation, is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance sports equipment, sportswear and accessories. The Company brings more than a century of innovation to sport at every level of play. It uses player insights to develop products that push equipment innovation into new territories and empower athletes at every level to perform at their best. Visit www.wilson.com for more information.

In Basketball, Wilson is the supplier of Official Game Basketballs for the National Basketball Association® (NBA), the Women's National Basketball Association® (WNBA), National Collegiate Athletic Association® (NCAA) for March Madness and the Final Four, Basketball Champions League (BCL), Basketball Africa League (BAL) and FIBA 3x3.

About Dreamville:

Founded by Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum hip-hop artist J. Cole in 2007, the organization is home to Dreamville Records, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful record label distributed in partnership with Interscope Records. Dreamville Records is currently home to a variety of both established and up-and-coming music artists, including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Lute, and Omen.

Dreamville has now evolved into the modern multidisciplinary entertainment and media company, Dreamville Ventures, which serves as the parent company to the aforementioned record label, as well as Studios, Apparel, Impact, and Festival divisions. As a diversified cultural hub, Dreamville continues to cultivate and create music, content, live events, and fashion as well as compelling ad campaigns with the industry's biggest brands. To learn more, visit dreamville.com.

Dreamville Chi-League powered by Wilson (PRNewswire)

