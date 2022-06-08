Regent Education Announces Investment from Attain Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

FREDERICK, Md. , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions that automate and simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models, today announced a significant growth equity investment led by Attain Capital Partners, with participation from Regent's current lead investors Chrysalis Ventures, CNF Investments LLC, and New Markets Venture Partners. The company also announced that Greg Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Capital Partners, will serve as Chair of the Regent Education Board of Directors.

Attain Capital Partners is a private equity firm which invests in expansion and growth-stage companies with innovative, technology-enabled solutions. A tech entrepreneur himself, Baroni helped launch a distributed learning group known as Blackboard—now part of Anthology—that became a first-mover and an industry leader. He has led a diverse portfolio of successful businesses throughout his career, including KPMG Consulting, Unisys, and more recently, Attain, LLC, selling the company's federal business division in 2021. He also is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Attain Partners and Attain Sports and Entertainment.

"When it comes to financial aid software, there is none better than Regent. Their comprehensive, cloud-based solution enables institutions to improve business operations and mitigate compliance risks—all while improving the student experience, which is so essential to expanding access to an affordable post-secondary education," said Baroni. "We look forward to collaborating with the Regent team as we grow the company and continue to simplify the most complex financial aid scenarios for our clients and the students they serve," he continued.

"Attain Capital brings a rich understanding of higher education, and their guidance and investment provides considerable support to assisting Regent's continued growth, scale, and financial aid product innovation," said Jim Hermens, CEO of Regent Education. "Together, we look forward to accelerating Regent's forward-leaning solutions for the education industry," he said.

About Regent Education

Regent Education is the leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions that automate and simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent's solutions encompass the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid applications. These solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. Since its inception, Regent has packaged and delivered $5 billion in financial aid to more than 250,000 students. For more information, visit https://regenteducation.com/.

About Attain Capital Partners

Attain Capital Partners invests in growth-stage companies in the knowledge economy. We seek to partner with firms delivering high-value, technology-enabled solutions and services to businesses predominantly focused on serving the public sector markets, including education, government, healthcare, and nonprofits. Our mission is simple: Truly empower teams while building lasting partnerships that make an enduring, positive impact to improve humankind. For more information, please visit www.attain.capital

About New Markets Venture Partners

New Markets Venture Partners is a leading impact investor that accelerates growth-stage education and workforce technology companies. The New Markets team has decades of experience supporting evidence-based, high growth companies that improve economic and social mobility by leveraging deep relationships with centers of education and workforce innovation. New Markets prides itself on adding value to its portfolio companies before, during, and after the investment process, with the ultimate goal of improving both individual outcomes and the productivity of America's education workforce system. For more information, visit https://newmarketsvp.com/.

About Chrysalis Ventures

Chrysalis Ventures partners with management teams across mid-America to build businesses with enduring value through technology and active collaboration. Chrysalis Ventures manages more than $400 million and has invested in more than 70 companies during its 25-year history. Chrysalis Ventures partners with talented management teams by providing the business intelligence, market knowledge, deep resources, technological expertise, and financial discipline that are critical to success. Chrysalis takes a direct, straightforward approach in its work and relationships, challenging itself and its management teams to exceed expectations and deliver superior results.

