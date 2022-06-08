North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Announces State-Wide Partnership With ClassLink

CLIFTON, N.J., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced this week that school districts across the state can access ClassLink at zero cost this Fall thanks to a state-wide partnership.

Baesler announced the state's collaboration with ClassLink at the opening of IgniteND, a three-day conference at Bismarck State College that focused on computer science and cybersecurity instruction in North Dakota's K-12 schools. The state's ongoing project with ClassLink originated at the Department of Public Instruction and EduTech, a part of the state Information Technology Department.

"ClassLink will make it easier, faster, and more secure for students and their families to use classroom technology. This means less stress and wasted time in the classroom, and at home, for students, teachers, and parents." - Kristen Baesler, North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction

As data breaches increase at an alarming rate across the country, North Dakota's collaboration with ClassLink will provide better protection against school data breaches, thanks to security features that include Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) options. As Baesler explains, "In an age of online learning, protecting our children includes protecting their data."

In addition to its single sign-on product, ClassLink has two identity management tools to improve how school administrators create and manage student and staff accounts. Administrators may also use ClassLink's Analytics product to determine which learning tools are popular with students. Usage data for all learning tools can be viewed at multiple levels, by class, grade, building, and even the individual student.

"It doesn't make sense to spend six figures on a software package if students aren't using it," explains Baesler. "This system lets students, teachers, administrators, and families vote with their clicks. It helps us to be better stewards of our school technology dollars."

Across the state, several school districts, such as Dickinson, Williston, and Jamestown, are already using ClassLink to strengthen cybersecurity, improve access, and understand the usage of their digital learning resources.

Courtney Voorheis, Director of Data Security for Williston District, explains, "This is a one-stop-shop for all of the bookmarks a student needs." Before her district started using the ClassLink Suite, managing and resetting students' various user IDs and passwords was a frequent nuisance for everyone.

"We're thrilled to bring ClassLink to the students, educators, and families of North Dakota. This partnership allows us to continue our critical mission of empowering educators and learners with digital tools and resources that improve learning for all." - Berj Akian, Founder & CEO, ClassLink

Feedback to the announcement at the IgniteND conference was overwhelmingly positive. Instructional Technology leaders were pleased to hear about the ClassLink project and the partnership between the Department of Public Instruction and EduTech. In addition, school districts already using ClassLink shared their successful experiences with the solution, while others expressed interest in being among the first group of new schools to go live this Fall.

