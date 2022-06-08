GluCare.Health Partners with Novo Nordisk for Innovative Weight Management Patient Program

- Partnership introduces region's first value-based reimbursement model, and Novo Nordisk's first globally in this format

- Program combines digital and traditional therapeutics, and machine learning, for hyper-personalized care

- Model can be adopted widely to potentially save the UAE economy up to $3.6 billion annually

DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GluCare.Health, one of the Middle East's leading health tech startups, has partnered with global pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, market leader in Diabetes & Obesity, to introduce a blueprint for the future of healthcare.

Novo Nordisk Senior Officials sign an agreement with Glucare.Health at Glucare.Health’s UAE headquarters. From Left to Right: Novo Nordisk’s Senior Vice President Region APAC, Sebnem Avsar Tuna, Novo Nordisk’s Vice President and General Manager, UAE, Mads Bo Larsen, GluCare.Health CoFounder & Managing Director, Dr Ihsan Al Marzooqi, and GluCare.Health Co-Founder and Chairman, Ali Hashemi. (PRNewsfoto/Glucare.Health) (PRNewswire)

The partnership will see a 150-patient weight management pilot program that will combine new digital bio-markers, using wearable technology and devices for continuous data monitoring, with existing therapeutics. It introduces the Middle East's first value-based reimbursement model, and will be the first relationship of its kind for Novo Nordisk globally. This innovative partnership will put accountability for outcomes vs. costs on the provider, rather than on the insurers or patients.

The 6-month program, which begins in September, is open to people with obesity who meet certain criteria. Patients will receive an unparalleled level of in-patient and data-driven remote care, with a multidisciplinary clinic team having continuous access to all patient data through an intelligent analytical platform. If patients do not lose at least 10% of their body weight by the end of the program, GluCare.Health and Novo Nordisk will cover all or a portion of the cost under the value-based reimbursement pilot. GluCare.Health is also committed to transparency when it comes to reporting results of the program.

With one in three adults affected by obesity in the UAE[1], GluCare.Health's Co-Founder and Managing Director, Dr. Ihsan AlMarzooqi, says that the blueprint for care has the potential to not only save many lives but the UAE economy billions of dollars in costs and lost productivity.

"When patients with chronic conditions are not supported properly, it can have a devastating impact on those individuals and their families. Additionally, the cost of treating the health consequences of obesity to the UAE economy alone is approximately $3.6 billion annually[2]. Traditional models of care remain woefully limited when it comes to outcomes. This partnership allows us to embed Novo Nordisk's advanced therapeutics into a companion platform like GluCare.Health, which enhances its efficacy dramatically."

For more information please visit www.GluCare.Health

About Glucare.Health:

The first hybrid Digital Therapeutics (DTx)+Human vertically integrated diabetes platform of its kind in the world, GluCare.Health is reinventing metabolic care and transforming lives. Conceptualized in the UAE and opening the doors to its state-of-the-art 10,000 sq foot Dubai clinic in September 2020, it is the world's first healthcare provider to empower both clinicians and patients through Remote Continuous Data Monitoring as part of its standard model of care, an innovative and highly personalized 'continuous healthcare' approach that provides a comprehensive and real-time view of patients. As part of its unique model, GluCare is also an early adopter of - and the region's first clinic to use - Digital Therapeutics (DTx), combining it with wearable and smart technology, data analytics, unique in-clinic workflows, and a caring and connected expert care team. Applying technology as a humanizing force, GluCare.Health's team partners with patients and their families, giving them the tools, knowledge, and continuous support to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. www.glucare.health

About NovoNordisk:

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit Novo Nordisk UAE.

[1] World Health Organization – Diabetes country profiles, 2016 UAE country profile [2] Health consequences of obesity refer to additional healthcare costs due to excess weight compared to an individual of normal weight. Health consequences include treatment of treatment for diseases such as diabetes, liver disease, cancers and heart disease. This figure incorporates data taken from the World Obesity Federation. Global data on costs of consequences of high BMI in 2014–2025. World Obesity Federation 2017 and subjects it to the cost of medical inflation, available from Statista UAE: consumer price index for medical care 2020 | Statista ; 4 AlNohair et al, Int J Health Sci (Qassim). 2014 Jan; 8(1): 79–83

