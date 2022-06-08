DOLLARAMA ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) ("Dollarama") announced that the nominees listed in its management proxy circular dated April 19, 2022 were elected as directors of Dollarama at the annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Joshua Bekenstein
222,802,783
91.23
21,411,071
8.77
Gregory David
224,877,360
92.08
19,336,494
7.92
Elisa D. Garcia C.
240,365,185
98.42
3,848,669
1.58
Stephen Gunn
223,658,112
91.58
20,555,742
8.42
Kristin Mugford
240,882,519
98.64
3,331,335
1.36
Nicholas Nomicos
224,559,621
91.95
19,654,233
8.05
Neil Rossy
239,648,857
98.13
4,564,997
1.87
Samira Sakhia
242,997,117
99.50
1,216,662
0.50
Huw Thomas
237,913,987
97.42
6,299,867
2.58
Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,431 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.
Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 358 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.
