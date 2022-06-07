Thomas A. Demetrio Ranked #1 Aviation and Personal Injury Lawyer by Leading Lawyers in 2022

CHICAGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder Thomas A. Demetrio has been selected as the #1 Plaintiff's Aviation Lawyer in Illinois by Leading Lawyers for 2022. This is the second consecutive year Thomas has been ranked #1.

Thomas A. Demetrio, Corboy & Demetrio Co-founder (PRNewswire)

Thomas' aviation experience is extensive as he has represented victims and their families in every major U.S., as well as several foreign, airplane crash disasters since 1979. He has acquired a number of record-setting aviation settlements in his storied career.

Also, in 2017, Thomas represented United Airlines passenger Dr. David Dao and obtained a confidential settlement in just 18 days after an incident, which had garnered worldwide attention.

In addition to being ranked the top Plaintiff's Aviation Lawyer, Thomas has also been ranked the #1 Personal Injury Plaintiff's Lawyer, the #2 Medical Malpractice Plaintiff's Lawyer and the #2 Products Liability Plaintiff's Lawyer by Leading Lawyers for 2022.

These four extraordinary achievements highlight a banner year as Thomas has also been ranked first by Illinois Super Lawyers for 2022, which is a statewide ranking by Thomson Reuters, out of more than 62,000 practicing attorneys in Illinois.

2022 marks the sixth year in a row Thomas has earned Illinois Super Lawyers' top ranking.

Lastly, the Mayor of the City of Chicago stunningly declared Feb. 25th, 2022, Thomas A. Demetrio Day for his lawyering and exemplary leadership throughout his career.

