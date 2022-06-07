Texas Health Earns National Cardiac Care Awards

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With heart disease being the leading cause of death in the United States, Texas Health Resources is addressing the problem with quality, science-based guidelines for treating heart attack patients. This focus on quality care helped eight Texas Health facilities earn this year's American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) Chest Pain – MI Registry Performance Achievement Award.

It recognizes our commitment to compassionately addressing the needs of cardiac patients.

"This award recognizes our commitment to compassionately addressing the needs of cardiac patients and partnering with North Texans for a lifetime of health and well-being," said Kirk King, executive vice president and Hospital Channel chief operating officer. "Our motivation is solely driven by the desire to provide patients with quality care and essential resources to get them back to enjoying life."

The national award annually recognizes hospitals providing a high standard of care for patients suffering a heart attack, which is when a blood clot in a coronary artery blocks blood flow to the heart.

"North Texans should be empowered with education and awareness when it comes to serious medical conditions, including heart attacks," said Sunita Koshy-Nesbitt, M.D., M.B.A., Hospital Channel chief quality officer and a clinical cardiac electrophysiologist. "When we lose one life after choosing to ignore the signs and symptoms of heart disease, that's one too many. We're committed to providing North Texans with quality cardiac care they need and deserve."

Eight of the more than 400 facilities recognized this year are Texas Health hospitals:

Platinum Performance Achievement Award recipients

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Texas Health Heart & Vascular Hospital Arlington (joint venture)

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Silver Performance Achievement Award recipients

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton

To learn more click on heart and vascular services (https://www.texashealth.org/Health-and-Wellness/Heart-and-Vascular/Heart-Health-and-Wellness)

About Texas Health Resources:

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 26,000 employees.

