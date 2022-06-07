SafetyCulture invests in groundbreaking IoT player Inauro

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global workplace operations company, SafetyCulture , has announced a USD $2.1M investment into data and IoT software company, Inauro . This investment continues SafetyCulture's support of emerging technologies which enhance frontline processes.

Launched in 2020, Inauro was created to realize the value of IoT technology across industrial applications and improve everyday operations. IoT devices produce a vast amount of data but are typically siloed depending on their function. By linking data from sensors, devices and other digital systems used within an organization, Inauro provides teams with a single source of data, streamlining workflows and enabling faster decision making.

Inauro has built a customer base spanning agriculture, manufacturing and construction, and its flagship PerspioTM platform has been recognized by global award bodies, including an IoT Global Award for Big Data and Analytics.

"The IoT market is thriving globally, but most IoT solutions are built to solve a specific problem which creates data silos across organizations. We want to solve this challenge and enable businesses to make the most of their IoT technology. At its most simple, we want to make sure the right information is available to the right person in real-time. That's when we'll unlock streamlined operations and create efficiencies," said Inauro co-founder and co-CEO Craig Kesby.

SafetyCulture CEO and Founder, Luke Anear said, "Today, SafetyCulture collects data from 800 million workplace checks a year, a lot of which are conducted manually. Inauro will help us to automate many of the equipment checks for our customers. We're constantly pushing to find new ways to innovate and automate processes so tasks can be done to higher standards, jobs become safer and teams can concentrate on the most meaningful work. Inauro will be a key partner as we continue to raise the bar for frontline teams."

Anear continued, "It's always great to help drive forward businesses with similar goals to ours. Through this investment, not only will Inauro be free to expand into new markets, but SafetyCulture customers will also reap the benefits of taking their digitization efforts to the next level."

SafetyCulture is a global operations platform empowering teams to drive workplace improvements. SafetyCulture acquired microlearning business EdApp in 2020, led a USD $6 million Series A funding round for Unleash Live in 2021, and acquired lone worker safety app SHEQSY in early 2022.

