New Dremel® 8240 12-Volt Cordless Rotary Tool Offers High Performance and Advanced Battery Technology for Optimum Runtime and Power

Enables DIYers to Keep the Power and Lose the Cord

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dremel 8240 offers high performance and versatility, packaged in a sleek new tool design, and allows users to comfortably tackle a wide range of home improvement projects without the distraction of a cord. The 8240 features improved ergonomics, enhanced electronics, and an advanced battery technology making it suitable for heavy-duty applications and intermediate to advanced DIY projects that require consistent power, optimal runtime, and portability.

Made with a broad array of applications such as cutting, sanding, grinding, cleaning, drilling, and carving in mind, the 8240 is compatible with all Dremel rotary accessories and attachments for maximum versatility and ability to perform the widest range of DIY tasks. Compared to the tool's immediate predecessor, the model 8220, the 8240 has extended soft grip coverage for optimal comfort and control, enhanced electronics for optimal power, performance and efficiency and improved ventilation openings for smooth, cool, and quiet operation.

"We introduce the 8240 as the long-awaited successor of our best-selling 12-volt rotary tool the Dremel 8220," said Chris Thomson, cordless rotary tool product manager. "The 8240 is designed to elevate the Dremel cordless line-up through product innovations, a modernized industrial design, and an optimized battery platform," Thomson added. "And we are confident that the 8240 will become the new go-to cordless rotary tool for users looking to take-on home DIY projects requiring power, precision and portability."

8240 Tool Features at a Glance:

High power tested to withstand the most demanding applications, the 8240 has the power to perform.

Maximum versatility to perform the widest range of applications. Plus, the convenience compatibility with all Dremel rotary accessories and attachments.

12V, 2.0Ah high performance battery is equipped with enhanced technology to provide exceptional power, optimum battery life and runtime.

New innovative design maximizes comfort and control for the user allowing continuous performance for extended working sessions.

Variable speed from 5,000 – 35,000 RPM for maximum control and precision.

Comfortable rubber soft grip for easy handling and superior control.

The Dremel 8240 cordless rotary tool kit includes: 8240 rotary tool, 2.0Ah battery, 65-minute charger, 426 reinforced cut-off wheel, 407– ½-inch 60 grit sanding band & mandrel, 408 – ½-inch 60 grit sanding band, 432–½-inch 120 grit sanding band, 402 – mandrel with screw, wrench, instruction manual and fabric carry bag. The Dremel 8240 cordless rotary tool has a limited two-year warranty and is now available at Lowe's and Amazon and will be available at additional home centers in Fall 2022. The MSRP is $99.99 USD and in Canada, the MSRP is $139.99 CDN.

About Dremel

Since 1932, the Dremel brand has been helping crafters, hobbyists and home improvement enthusiasts get the job done with its full line of versatile, easy-to-use tool systems that deliver the perfect solution for almost any task. From our Dremel rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, Ultra-Saw™ and Saw-Max™ multi-saws, and the Idea Builder™ 3D printer, DIYers have come to know and trust the brand to complete their projects. Combining compact size, efficient speed, ergonomic design, precision, and versatility with a wide range of accessories, Dremel has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for generations and is continuing to instill courage in the next generation of DIYers through its "You Got This" campaign that launched on April 11, 2022.

