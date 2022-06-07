Givex Announces DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Limited ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF), is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Common Shares") are now eligible for book-entry and depositary services through Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. As the largest securities depository in the world, DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement for securities of publicly traded companies in the United States.DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring Common Shares, enhancing liquidity in the United States by accelerating the settlement period for transfers and reducing costs for investors.

"This is an important milestone," said Givex CEO Don Gray. "DTC eligibility will expand the accessibility and liquidity of our shares for U.S. investors. Combined with our continued profitability and consistent growth, this step is part of Givex's ongoing commitment to create value for our shareholders."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 115,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including statements regarding continued profitability and growth and that DTC eligibility will simplify the process of trading and transferring Common Shares, enhancing liquidity in the United States. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, the risk factors described under the "Risk Factors" section in the Risk Factors section in the Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 30, 2022, available on SEDAR at sedar.com and other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in the AIF.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. Givex's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to US Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act) unless registered under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

