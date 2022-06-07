Finotta Names Kelsey Houghton as Chief Product Officer

Fintech executive promoted to help lead strategic vision of Finotta's core platform

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. , June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finotta , provider of embedded fintech for digital banking, announced today that it's promoted Kelsey Houghton as its new Chief Product Officer. She will help lead the strategic vision of Finotta's core platform, Personified , and an expanding portfolio of products.

Finotta empowers financial institutions (FIs) to deliver the right experience, service, or product to users with a gamified Financial Health Level that helps improve their financial life. By combining financial wellness with the fun of gamification, customers have an interactive and engaging way to improve their financial health regardless of their journey.

Before Houghton's promotion, she was Head of Product at Finotta for over three years. Houghton was a founding member, joining in its early startup stages in 2019, where she pioneered the products from conception to market fit.

Previously, she served as Technical Project Manager at Grant Street Group, a tax collection and payment processing platform. Here, she gained experience managing large-scale, complex software and hardware implementations and leading cross-functional teams of software engineers and product professionals. Houghton also worked for UL, a global safety certification company, in the medical device division.

"Finotta is combining the desire for financial guidance with a personalized and gamified digital approach," said Houghton. "Whether customers are building an emergency fund, paying off debt, building wealth, or anything in between. I'm proud of the platform we've built and the positive impact it will have on our FI clients and consumers, and I look forward to my expanded role."

Finotta officially launched earlier this year in partnerships with First United Bank & Trust and with Q2 to integrate Personified with Q2's Digital Banking Platform.

"Consumers want to better understand their finances. With Kelsey's leadership, Finotta is bridging the gap between exceptional digital experiences and financial wellness. She has been instrumental to our company's success, and we are confident she will help us continue growing as more FIs partner with us," said Finotta Founder and CEO, Parker Graham.

Finotta helps financial institutions personalize their mobile banking experience to increase engagement, combat larger institutions, and create new revenue streams. Finotta empowers financial institutions to deliver customers and members the right experience, service, or product at the right time with a gamified Financial Health Level, all while helping improve their financial life.

