DERMALA, A CONSUMER DERMATOLOGY COMPANY, LAUNCHES AT-HOME, PERSONALIZED SKIN TESTS

, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALA, a consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome to develop the next generation of products for chronic skin conditions, introduces DERMALA Skin Tests, an at-home, personalized skin testing kit. DERMALA Skin Tests measure the oil level and pH of the skin to track how the customer's skin and microbiome change while using DERMALA's acne treatment.

The DERMALA Skin Test Kit contains two tests, a Skin Oiliness Test and a Skin pH Test

The DERMALA Skin Test Kit contains two tests, a Skin Oiliness Test and a Skin pH Test. The Skin Oiliness Test measures levels of sebum (oil) production, which can be associated with clogged pores, overgrowth of C. acnes, the acne-causing bacteria, and acne breakouts. The Skin pH Test measures the pH of the skin, which corresponds to skin barrier health and microbiome health. DERMALA recommends that tests are taken once a month to accurately track skin changes during acne treatment.

The launch of the at-home Skin Test Kit is an additional component of the personalization and monthly treatment optimization that the DERMALA brand is known for. As customers take the tests, a QR code is available to access a personalized Digital Skin Report Card that allows customers to monitor their skin health during the treatment, get their product formulation and assortment optimized based on results, and make skincare regimen adjustments as needed.

"It can be hard to understand whether or not your acne products are improving your overall skin health during your treatment journey," said Lada Rasochova, Ph.D. MBA, Founder & CEO of DERMALA. "Good acne treatments will help reduce skin oiliness and improve the skin barrier and microbiome health. The DERMALA Skin Tests will help our customers track the improvements of their skin health throughout their treatment journey."

The DERMALA Skin Tests are available at www.dermala.com. All DERMALA products are based on cutting-edge human microbiome science. They are formulated with patented, natural microbiome-derived prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics that balance the skin and gut microbiomes and improve skin health naturally.

About DERMALA

DERMALA, Inc. is a San Diego-based consumer dermatology company leveraging a scientific understanding of the human microbiome and data analytics to develop the next generation of personalized, microbiome-powered solutions for chronic skin conditions including acne and eczema, and skin wellness. Visit www.dermala.com to learn more.

