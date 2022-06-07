Convoy of Hope & Martin Rice Company Partner to Serve Ukrainians

BERNIE, Mo., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Rice Company has donated five tractor-trailer loads of rice to Convoy of Hope. This donation will provide approximately 250,000 pounds of food to those in need through Convoy's response to the war in Ukraine.

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 193 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org. (PRNewswire)

Team members will begin loading the first of the five trucks at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, at Martin Rice Company's headquarters in Bernie, Missouri. Representatives from both organizations will attend, as will Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and his wife, Claudia.

"Convoy of Hope is grateful for partners like Martin Rice Company that make it possible for us to serve the people of Ukraine," said Convoy of Hope President Hal Donaldson. "Together, in a united act of compassion, we're giving children and families hope."

Convoy of Hope's response to the war in Ukraine spans eight countries, including Ukraine itself. Through a network of deployed team members and local partners, Convoy is providing food, water, medical and hygiene items and other necessities to those in need.

Recently, Convoy of Hope pledged 50 million meals to Ukrainians affected by the war. Martin Rice Company's donation is a significant contribution toward that goal.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 193 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.

Contact:

Jeff Nene

Convoy of Hope Communications

(417) 860-2196

jnene@convoyofhope.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Convoy of Hope