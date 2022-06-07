AEP RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST EMPLOYERS FOR NEW GRADUATES

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was included in Forbes magazine's 2022 America's Best Employers For New Grads list.

The list was created based on an independent survey administrated to over 20,000 young professionals who have less than 10 years' experience working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. operations. Employees were asked to rank the likelihood that they would recommend their employer to others and evaluate other employers in their respective industries. Survey participants also assessed their employers on other work-related topics, such as working conditions, salary, potential for advancement and effectiveness of diversity and inclusion efforts.

"AEP prides itself on a workplace culture that supports and invests in talented young team members as we work to deliver low-cost, clean and reliable energy to customers," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We're honored our newly graduated colleagues recommend that others join the AEP family, and we'll continue to foster an inclusive, inviting and engaging environment that attracts and retains top talent."

