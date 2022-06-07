$2 Million Available in Pool Safely Grants to Help State and Local Governments Prevent Drownings and Drain Entrapments; Apply Now

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is seeking applications for its Pool Safely Grant Program (PSGP or grant program) to assist state and local governments in reducing deaths and injuries from drowning and drain entrapment incidents in pools and spas. CPSC will award up to a total of $2 million in two-year grants to qualifying jurisdictions. The PSGP is an essential part of CPSC's national campaign to prevent drain entrapment and drowning. Drowning is the leading cause of deaths among young children.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1973 and charged with protecting the American public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury, call the CPSC hotline at 1-800-638-2772, or visit http://www.saferproducts.gov. Further recall information is available at http://www.cpsc.gov. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission) (PRNewswire)

The grant program is made possible through the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGB Act), which seeks to provide state and local governments with assistance for education, training and enforcement of pool safety requirements, as well as anti-drowning education. Since the Act's passage in 2007, the agency has provided nearly $5 million in funding to 24 recipients.

"CPSC is proud to be able to help states and municipalities with these funds to support their water safety efforts. The Virginia Graeme Baker Act grants can potentially save lives through enforcement of pool safety laws, informing the public about entrapment dangers and other education to prevent drowning," said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric. "I urge states and municipalities to take advantage of this opportunity to help their own communities take on one of the leading causes of deaths for young children."

Grant applicants must be a state or local government or U. S. Territory that has an enacted or amended a law that meets the requirements of the VGB Act (15 U.S.C. 8001), sections 1405 and 1406.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the solicitation on Grants.gov, under grant opportunity CPSC-22-001. Applications will be accepted through June 20, 2022.

CPSC's website www.PoolSafely.gov has more information about the Pool Safely Grant Program and the VGB Act. PoolSafely.gov has free, downloadable information for the general public, state and local officials, the swimming pool and spa community and the media.

This child safety law has helped reduce the risk of drowning and drain entrapment by requiring public pools and spas to install new safety drain covers and through federal grants and education programs to encourage states and localities to require residential pools and spas to utilize physical barriers, such as a fence completely surrounding the pool, with self-closing, self-latching gates. See additional pool safety tips at www.poolsafely.gov.

Jurisdictions can contact the grants management officer Janet Davis at JDavis@denali.gov or 907-271-3036 for more information.

Release Number: 22-112

