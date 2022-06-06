REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022

New store will be third location in the state to serve REI members and outdoor enthusiasts

SEATTLE, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.

"We look forward to opening a third store in South Carolina and being a resource to REI members and the broader outdoor community in and around Mount Pleasant," said Jacki Harp, REI regional director. "Our local team will also seek partnerships with outdoor nonprofits to support their efforts in protecting natural places and welcoming more people outside."

Store Facts

Address: Indigo Square ; 1720 Shoremeade Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. The location, a former grocer, is near US 17 and NC 517

Store Size: Approximate 21,500 square feet

bike shop , gear rentals, buy online - pick up in store and curbside pickup , virtual outfitting Special Features: Full-service, gear rentals, buy online - pick up in store and

REI Co-op Membership: More than 167,000 members in South Carolina , and more than 28,000 members in the region

Closest REI Stores: Columbia, S.C. (119 miles away); Pineville, N.C. (204 miles away), Greenville, S.C. (207 miles away) and Atlanta, Ga. (316 miles away)

REI Stores in South Carolina : Columbia (opened 2020) and Greenville (opened 2011)

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to shop and tap into the company's resources in support of an active lifestyle. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits , including a used gear trade-in program; discounts on experiences, rentals and shop services; a share of the co-op's annual profits based on qualifying purchases; and more.

REI actively partners with nonprofits across the nation to steward and maintain local trails and public lands to connect more people to the outdoors. Last year, the co-op invested $7.1 million in more than 450+ nonprofits across the country. Over the last five years, the co-op has invested nearly $184,000 in South Carolina-based land agencies and nonprofit partners. Recent recipients include Anne Springs Close Greenway, Conestee Foundation Inc., Friends of Harbison State Forest, Friends of Paris Mountain, Friends of Sesqui, and Palmetto Conservation Foundation.

The co-op launched the REI Cooperative Action Fund last year, a community-supported public charity designed to harness the collective power of the co-op's members and employees to build a more just, equitable and inclusive outdoor culture. Black Girls RUN! Foundation chapters in Charleston, Columbia, Florence/Myrtle Beach and Greenville/Spartanburg received grants in the first round of funding.

REI expects to hire approximately 50 employees for REI Mount Pleasant. Candidates interested in joining the REI team can apply online at REI.com/jobs and a timeline for hiring is here . Candidates can set up a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions are posted. New employees will receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid "Co-op Way Days" each year that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to encourage all employees to #OptOutside.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 21.5 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 175 locations in 41 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

