LifeScan Presents Real-World Findings Showing Significantly Improved Glycemic Control in People Using OneTouch Verio Flex® Blood Glucose Meter with the OneTouch Reveal® Mobile Application

Late-breaking findings presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association

Patient-generated real-world data from over 120,000 people with diabetes

>20 minutes per week on the OneTouch Reveal® app significantly improved blood glucose readings in range in people with type 2 diabetes by 10%

MALVERN, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, today announced the presentation of new real-world evidence from patient-generated data showing significantly improved readings in range and lower mean glucose in people using the OneTouch Verio Flex® blood glucose meter with the OneTouch Reveal® mobile application – the late-breaking abstract was presented at the 82nd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in New Orleans (Abstract Poster 60-LB).

"The insights provided through our retrospective analysis of patient-generated real-world data demonstrate a significant improvement in blood glucose readings in range in those using the OneTouch Verio Flex meter and OneTouch Reveal app," said Dr. Elizabeth Holt, Head of Global Medical, Clinical, and Safety, LifeScan. "These improved readings in range findings are important as 95% of people with diabetes who rely on glucose testing use a blood glucose meter."

Researchers examined anonymized blood glucose readings with app analytics from a LifeScan data-lake of 100,650 people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and 20,324 people with type 1 diabetes (T1D), comparing data from their first 14 days to 14 days prior to a 90-day timepoint using paired within-subject differences. Important findings from the study include:

Percentage glucose readings in range (70-180mg/dl) improved by 8.7% (from 69.9 to 78.5%) in T2Ds and by 4.0% (from 56.1 to 60.1%) in T1Ds.

Hyperglycemic readings (>180mg/dl) reduced by -8.8% (from 28.4 to 19.7%) in T2Ds and by -4.3% (from 38.4 to 34.0%) in T1Ds.

Mean glucose reduced on average by -14.1mg/dl (from 160.6 to 146.5mg/dl) in T2Ds and by -6.7mg/dl (from 176.7 to 170.1mg/dl) in T1Ds.

4 to 10 sessions or >20 to 60 minutes per week on the OneTouch Reveal app improved readings in range in T2Ds by 9% or 10%, respectively (see GRAPH).

About LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. LifeScan.com and OneTouch.com.

