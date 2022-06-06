HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES UPDATED GOLDEN GLOBES® ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

Eligibility Qualifications Include Hybrid of In-Person, DVD and Online Screenings

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced updated eligibility requirements last adopted in 2020 and updated in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that will now permit a hybrid approach of in-person, DVD or online screenings of eligible English and non-English films effective June 15, 2022.

"With the current relaxation of restrictions by federal, state, and local health officials, the HFPA is reverting to its regular eligibility requirements but remains sensitive to the potential for increased COVID-19 case rates," said Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA. "We will remain flexible in allowing eligibility through a combination of in-person screenings or submittal of screeners in DVD or online form for our jurors."

The changes to eligibility include:

HFPA will provide distributors of motion pictures with a hybrid approach to screenings:

Contact the HFPA office to arrange a screening date on the official HFPA calendar for all motion picture releases. For English-language motion pictures, that official screening date must be no later than seven days after the release of that English-language motion picture in Los Angeles . Unless the country of origin is the U.S., screenings of non-English language films do not have to follow this one-week-after-release standard but must take place prior to the final date for all 2022 motion picture screenings. Distributors must provide all HFPA jurors with the opportunity for an in-person screening in both Los Angeles and New York (these may also be part of the distributor's premiere, junket, or all-media screenings) or distributors can provide jurors a screening link or a DVD copy of the motion picture so jurors may view it at home. This applies to English and non-English language films alike. A final date for all 2022 motion picture screenings (including all screenings of non-English language motion pictures) will be announced separately. Films released prior to June 15, 2022 , can be eligible for consideration by submitting screening links or a DVD copy for jurors prior to the final submission date when available.

For 2022, submissions to the Golden Globe submission website will again be optional for award consideration. The HFPA will add qualifying content to its eligibility list if studios/networks/streamers are not doing so. The qualifying period is Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022 , for English language films and Oct. 1, 2021 – Dec. 31, 2022 , for non-English language films. The start date for these new requirements is June 15, 2022 .

Motion Picture Release Formats : To be eligible for the Golden Globe motion picture awards, a release must meet the following exhibition requirements:

Motion pictures are considered released when they are made available for exhibition in theatres or on pay-per-view cable or pay-per-view digital delivery (not subscription cable or digital delivery).

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD FOREIGN PRESS ASSOCIATION:

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) was founded in 1943 – then known as the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association – by a group of entertainment journalists based in Los Angeles. During World War II, the non-profit organization established a cultural bridge between Tinseltown and millions around the world seeking an escape and inspiration through entertainment. The HFPA continues to do so today with a membership representing more than 55 countries.

Since 1944, the group has hosted the annual Golden Globe® Awards – the premier ceremony which honors achievements in both television and film. The licensing fees from the Golden Globe® Awards has enabled the organization to donate more than $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts over the last three decades. Its efforts include support for diversity programs in partnership with advocacy groups promoting greater access in Hollywood aimed at underserved communities. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGlobes.com and follow us on Twitter ( @GoldenGlobes ), Instagram ( @GoldenGlobes ), and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes ).

Media Contact: media@hfpa.org

