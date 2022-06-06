Dematic Accelerates Supply Chain Innovation with Google Cloud

Digital Transformation & Collaboration Leverages Partner Strengths to Solve Growing Complexities in Supply Chain and Fulfillment

ATLANTA, Ga., and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dematic – a subsidiary of the global intralogistics provider KION Group – announced a partnership to transform the supply chain industry through accelerated cloud innovation. Dematic aims to bolster supply chain resiliency and deliver go-to-market solutions by combining Dematic's supply chain expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies.

The partners will join forces to leverage shared learnings that will drive rapid cloud innovation. By migrating Dematic's offerings to the cloud and introducing AI and ML, Dematic will improve customers' supply chain execution.

"This partnership is a continuation of our invaluable collaboration with the Google Cloud team, whose keen interest in helping us build and test the next generation of warehouse management solutions makes this alliance a perfect match for our growth strategy. Through this partnership we are helping our customers advance their positions in the industry," said Dematic Chief Technology Officer Dee Cusack.

"We value Google Cloud's drive for innovation and commitment to reimagining our customer solutions as we make our own transition to the cloud. We're excited to start the next chapter of our business together."

The partnership will allow Dematic to develop and deploy a range of solutions, including eCommerce and omnichannel fulfillment, and control tower applications for key vertical markets including General Merchandise, Grocery, Apparel, and Food and Beverage.

"Google Cloud is committed to helping organizations across the supply chain address the rapidly-evolving needs and expectations of customers, suppliers, and fulfillment centers with cloud technology," said Kirsten Kliphouse, President, North America, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to partner with Dematic to provide customers with innovative solutions and technologies that will help them quickly address changes across the industry and that support their digital transformation goals."

With Google Cloud, Dematic customers will be able to create a more sustainable supply chain by leveraging data to understand efficiencies to be gained in areas such as operations, planning, labor and inventory.

About Dematic

Dematic designs, builds, and supports intelligent automated solutions empowering and sustaining the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 35 countries, the Dematic global network of over 11,000 employees has helped achieve approximately 8,000 worldwide customer installations for some of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

About The KION Group

The KION Group is among the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its portfolio encompasses industrial trucks such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, warehouses, and distribution centers.

The Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe in terms of units sold in 2021. In China, it is the leading foreign manufacturer (as measured by revenue in 2020) and number three overall. The KION Group is also one of the world's leading providers of warehouse automation (as measured by revenue in 2020).

At the end of 2021, more than 1.6 million of the KION Group's industrial trucks and more than 8,000 of its installed systems were in use by customers of various sizes and in numerous industries on six continents. The Group currently has around 40,000 employees and generated revenue of around €10.3 billion in 2021.

Current KION Group images can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the websites of our various brands.

