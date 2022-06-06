Customers Rate Bright Pattern Higher than Any Other Contact Center Vendor in Four Categories in 2022 TrustRadius Awards

Bright Pattern Rated #1 in four categories: highest rated Contact Center, Customer Engagement Solution, IVR, and Sales Dialer with a score of 10 out of 10 in each category.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern, a leading provider of cloud-based omnichannel contact center software for innovative companies, has received the "Top Rated" award from TrustRadius for the "Contact Center", "Customer Engagement Solution", "IVR", and "Sales Dialer" categories. More significantly, Bright Pattern was rated #1 in all four categories and was the only vendor to receive a 10/10 rating per customer reviews. This award follows similar awards from other review sites naming Bright Pattern among the best cloud contact center vendors in the last three years.

TrustRadius Top Rated Award (PRNewswire)

Bright Pattern rated #1 in Contact Center, Customer Engagement Solution, IVR, and Sales Dialer by TrustRadius.

TrustRadius is one of the most trusted research and review platforms for business leaders and decision makers to identify the best contact center solutions to purchase. TrustRadius relies on verified customers to review vendors, which in-turn helps decision makers across industries make informed decisions and selections on the software they utilize in their business. TrustRadius is dedicated to real reviews from real people that are 100% verified, no bias or ads in their reviews to prevent skewed results, and each review is vetted for quality, depth, and detail.

VP of Research at TrustRadius, Megan Headley, commented: "Bright Pattern Cloud Contact Center has won four Top Rated Awards in the Contact Center , Sales Dialer , Customer Engagement , and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) categories. These awards are based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers highlight Bright Pattern's top-notch customer support, scalability, and ease of deployment without development expertise."

" TrustRadius is the gold standard for unbiased, non-sponsored customer reviews. To be rated #1 in every category ahead of every other vendor - along with a perfect 10/10 score - is a testament to the value we strive to bring to our customers every day. There are many contact center choices, but Bright Pattern is truly ahead of others with our innovation, powerful technology, and ease of use as demonstrated by customers," noted Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern