Cervello Named "Best Solution in Railway Cybersecurity" at the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel , June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cervello Ltd., the leading rail cybersecurity company, proudly announces its fourth consecutive win at the Annual Global InfoSec Awards as "Best Solution in Railway Cybersecurity". The award, granted by Cyber Defense Magazine, a leading electronic information security magazine, is a testament to Cervello's continued success in providing rail organizations with the highest level of security while still prioritizing business continuity.

"We're thrilled to have been recognized by one of the most prestigious cybersecurity awards for the fourth time for our ability to safeguard the world's leading rail organizations from rising cyber threats," said Roie Onn, CEO and Co-Founder of Cervello. "Our patented technology uses a novel, non-intrusive approach to monitor and detect underlying risks or threats to rail mission-critical assets and guide SOC teams to efficiently respond to relevant incidents and vulnerabilities."

"Cervello embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Cervello is a trusted leader in railway cybersecurity that ensures safety, reliability, and business continuity for rail organizations across the globe. By deploying Cervello's patented security solution, fleets are presented with a contextual reflection of their operations while continuously monitoring their mission-critical assets. Fleet operators and infrastructure managers can thus eliminate safety risks and more effectively prevent incidents by minimizing threats against their networks. Cervello Platform's agentless, scalable, and easy-to-deploy architecture facilitates integration into existing enterprise systems, achieving maximum operational efficiency while addressing both legacy and modern infrastructure requirements.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

