Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8 . S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.





The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 21 , (post close on Friday, June 17 ) to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. Please note that the US equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 20 , for Juneteenth National Independence Day observance:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASD:KDP) and ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASD: ON) will replace Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA/UAA) and IPG Photonics Corp. (NASD: IPGP) respectively in the S&P 500. Under Armour and IPG Photonics will replace Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Trinity Industries and Yelp will replace Endo International plc (NASD:ENDP) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASD:RRGB) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Sotera Health Co. (NASD:SHC) and Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASD:SWAV) will replace Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASD:URBN) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Urban Outfitters and LiveRamp Holdings will replace Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASD:TCMD) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASD: VRA) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: IRWD) will replace Greenhill & Co Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 8, 2022 S&P 500 Addition VICI Properties VICI Real Estate June 8, 2022 S&P 500 Deletion Cerner CERN Health Care June 21, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Keurig Dr Pepper KDP Consumer Staples June 21, 2022 S&P 500 Addition ON Semiconductor ON Information Technology June 21, 2022 S&P 500 Deletion Under Armour UA/UAA Consumer Discretionary June 21, 2022 S&P 500 Deletion IPG Photonics IPGP Information Technology June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Under Armour UA/UAA Consumer Discretionary June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition IPG Photonics IPGP Information Technology June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Sotera Health SHC Health Care June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Shockwave Medical SWAV Health Care June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Trinity Industries TRN Industrials June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Yelp YELP Communication Services June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Urban Outfitters URBN Consumer Discretionary June 21, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion LiveRamp Holdings RAMP Information Technology June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Trinity Industries TRN Industrials June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Yelp YELP Communication Services June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Urban Outfitters URBN Consumer Discretionary June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition LiveRamp Holdings RAMP Information Technology June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IRWD Health Care June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Endo International ENDP Health Care June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB Consumer Discretionary June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Tactile Systems Technology TCMD Health Care June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Vera Bradley VRA Consumer Discretionary June 21, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Greenhill & Co GHL Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries

spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices