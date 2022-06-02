Renovo Home Partners Adds NEWPRO Home Solutions to Platform

DALLAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovo Home Partners ("Renovo"), today announced its acquisition of regional home remodeling business, NEWPRO Home Solutions ("NEWPRO"). This acquisition follows Renovo's forming in late 2021 by the combination of Dreamstyle Remodeling, Remodel USA, and Alure Home Improvements.

Setting a New Standard in Home Improvement (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1945, NEWPRO has grown into one of the largest and most trusted home remodelers in New England. With a focus on quick-turn, baths, energy efficient windows, siding and roof replacement, NEWPRO is recognized both locally and nationally as an industry leader offering a combination of superior products and exemplary service.

As a growing national network, Renovo Home Partners recognizes that businesses succeed by understanding their customers and developing the specialized expertise to best serve them. With a culture rooted in teamwork and a desire to win together, the Renovo team supports their partner companies to develop value creation plans with the intention of accelerating growth, while preserving the value of their existing brands.

"We are thrilled to welcome NEWPRO to the Renovo family," said John Dupuy, Renovo's Chief Executive Officer. "With a strong brand, impressive growth trajectory and team-oriented culture, NEWPRO fits right into our profile as we raise the bar in home improvement while putting our customers and employees first."

"We are excited to join the Renovo platform supporting our goals to scale our business for increased market share and product diversification. The partnership also provides our employees with increased opportunities," says Nick Cogliani, CEO of NEWPRO. "We look forward to partnering with our peer Renovo companies to create the nation's leading remodeler, raising the bar and setting a new standard for the customer experience in the home improvement industry."

About Renovo Home Partners

Based in Dallas, Texas, Renovo Home Partners is a Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) platform focused on high-volume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing and other remodeling services to homeowners across the United States. With multiple leading brands under one management team, Renovo Home Partners aims to centralize back-office operations and invest in best-in-class technology capabilities to drive commercial alignment amongst regionally focused businesses and enable cross-selling product offerings at national scale in the near term. With a strong commitment to superior customer service, outstanding product quality, and expert installation, Renovo Home Partners is proud to service its homeowner customer base. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Dawn Dewey

SVP Marketing & Business Development, Dreamstyle Remodeling

ddewey@dreamstyleus.com

505-814-1078 / 505-459-6620

Renovo

info@renovohomepartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Renovo Home Partners