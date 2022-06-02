NFP Appoints Emily Horsman, Head of Canadian National Broking

Horsman's appointment reinforces NFP's growing P&C business in Canada

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced that Emily Horsman has joined the company as head of Canadian National Broking. Horsman will lead efforts in building NFP's national broking platform in Canada alongside Canadian broking and business line leaders and underwriting partners. She will also collaborate closely with NFP's US broking colleagues and lead carrier relations in Canada. Horsman will report to Mark Wiens, head of Commercial Insurance for NFP in Canada.

"I'm extremely excited to welcome Emily to NFP as we continue to grow our P&C business in Canada," said Wiens. "This hire reflects our firm commitment in continuing to execute on our North American P&C strategies," said Wiens. "Emily is a thoughtful and influential leader. She will concentrate on our growing mid-market P&C business, while providing support across our Small and Midsize Enterprise and Complex Risk Solution teams. Emily is well respected for her knowledge, personal touch and overall professionalism, and we're excited for her to help shape our future success."

Horsman has more than 20 years of broking, underwriting and leadership experience. She joins from Markel Canada, where she served as vice president, Alternative Distribution. Prior to this, she served as vice president, broker for Willis Towers Watson. She worked in a variety of broker and underwriting roles for Aon Reed Stenhouse and ACE INA Insurance. Horsman earned a Fellow, Charter Insurance Professional designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada and a Canadian Risk Management designation from the Global Risk Management Institute.

"It is an honor to join the NFP team in Canada," said Horsman. "NFP's people-first culture meshes perfectly with my leadership and customer service style, and I look forward to helping shape our future success in Canada."

