Cano Health to Host Investor Day and Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced additional details regarding its 2022 Investor Day and its participation in an upcoming investor conference:

New York, NY on Tuesday June 7, 2022, from 9:30 AM ET until 1:00 PM ET.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 , at 4:00 PM ET .

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the day of the event on Cano Health's investor relations website at investors.canohealth.com. A replay of the webcast will be available under the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website following the completion of the event.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to nearly 270,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in nine states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Derek Fiebig Georgi Morales Pipkin Cano Health, Inc. Cano Health, Inc. derek.fiebig@canohealth.com georgi.pipkin@canohealth.com (786) 206-1930 (786) 206-3322

