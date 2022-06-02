AudioEye Announces $3 Million Stock Repurchase Program

TUCSON, Ariz., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) (the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized the repurchase of up to $3 million of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock expiring on June 30, 2024. The Company intends to fund the stock repurchase program with working capital and cash from operations.

(PRNewsfoto/AudioEye, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We remain committed to strategically deploying capital that will drive the greatest value for stockholders. This stock repurchase program reflects the strength of our business and our confidence in our future cash flow," said David Moradi, CEO at AudioEye.

The Company may repurchase stock from time to time in open market transactions or through privately negotiated transactions in accordance with applicable federal securities laws and other applicable legal requirements. The timing and amounts of any purchases under the stock repurchase program will be based on market conditions and other factors, including price. The stock repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the Company to repurchase any dollar amount or particular number of shares of stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility—from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release or regarding the stock repurchase program about AudioEye's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "should", "confident", "intend", "plan", "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "positioned", "strategy", "outlook" and similar words. You should read the statements that contain these types of words carefully. Such forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the source of funds to be used to repurchase any shares under the program, future cash flows of the Company, anticipated contributions from new sales channels, long-term growth prospects, opportunities in the digital accessibility industry, our revenue and ARR guidance, and our expectation of investments in marketing and sales. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the variability of AudioEye's revenue and financial performance; risks associated with our new platform, sales channels and offerings; product development and technological changes; the acceptance of AudioEye's products in the marketplace by existing and potential future customers; competition; inherent uncertainties and costs associated with litigation; general economic conditions; and uncertainties regarding the impact on our business and the overall economy from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. These and other risks are described more fully in AudioEye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be events in the future that AudioEye is not able to predict accurately or over which AudioEye has no control. Forward-looking statements reflect management's view as of the date of this press release, and AudioEye urges you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AudioEye does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or uncertainties.

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

AEYE@mzgroup.us

(561) 374-0177

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.