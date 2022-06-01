Sheaff Brock Advises Investors on Long-Term Potential

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dave Gilreath, CFP,® Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Sheaff Brock, discussed key points investors might look for regarding long-term investing potential in a recent article for CNBC.

With the stock market trending lower and more highly volatile in 2022, concerns about market performance are keeping investors on their toes and "acutely aware of various negative forces" that could impact the year—record-high inflation, interest-rate increases, and the war in Ukraine.

For investors seeking companies with low-risk characteristics as well as low valuations and good earnings growth projections, Gilreath highlights three sectors—technology, health care, and industrials.

Gilreath labels technology the "poster-child sector for growth stocks and the polar opposite of value investing" due to its current low valuation. The constant need for health care services and the return of elective surgeries post-pandemic may bode well for medical and surgical device companies. "Average valuations are now fairly low but share price trends have been sharply divergent recently," so Gilreath considers health care a split sector. With demand outstripping supply and industrials gearing up to provide manufacturers with equipment and services, Gilreath predicts that supply chain issues should smooth out in coming months and enhance industry growth.

The current concentration of attractive companies in technology, health care, and industrials may offer long-term investment potential.

