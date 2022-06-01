SEI Declares Dividend of $0.40 per Share

Company Increases Share Repurchase Program by $200 Million

OAKS, Pa., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) on June 1, 2022 declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.40 (forty cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 13, 2022, with a payment date of June 22, 2022.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company also approved an increase in its stock repurchase program by an additional $200 million, increasing the available authorization under the program to approximately $264 million.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2022, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company/Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

lwojcik@seic.com

View original content:

SOURCE SEI Investments Company