RV Retailer Expands in New England with New Store in Connecticut

Opens 31,000 Square Foot Facility in Newtown, Connecticut

New Store Branded RV One Superstores Connecticut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") today announced the grand opening of RV One Superstores Connecticut in Newtown, Connecticut.

Ribbon Cutting with Jon Ferrando, store associates, local officials and Grand Design representatives (PRNewswire)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to expand in New England and enter Connecticut with a new store under the RV One Superstores brand. The RV demographics in the market are strong with over 13,000 RV registrations in a 150 mile radius of the store."

"The new store boasts over 31,000 square feet of indoor sales and service space to serve this incredible market. The service center has 14 state of the art indoor service bays and 2 wash bays to service customers year-round. The store will be part of our East Region run by Don Strollo, East Region President," added Jon Ferrando.

"This will be a great store. The Newtown community and the local government officials have been supportive during the entire build process. We are pleased to represent our RV manufacturing partners in the Connecticut community and welcome all the new associates at the store into RVR," added Don Strollo, East Region President for RV Retailer.

RV One Superstores Connecticut location is on South Main Street/25 and on the south side of Newtown the city. The new location is surrounded by several beautiful state parks in Rocky Glen State Park, Upper Paugussett State Forest and Kettletown State Park.

To learn more about our RV One Superstores Connecticut location and RV Retailer, please visit: https://rvone.com/connecticut or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 100 RV stores in 31 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Floyd's RV, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, RV Outlet USA, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

RV Retailer Expands in New England with New Store in Connecticut (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC