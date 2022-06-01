New TX DIR Contract Enhances Freeit Cybersecurity Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, Freeit has been dedicated to partnering with customers to simplify technology and its implementation to make the most of their customers time and resources. The recently awarded Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) contract (DIR-CPO-4863) for cybersecurity software products and services aligns with Freeit's commitment to assist customers with protecting their data in a time where there is a pervasive challenge and a crowded market of products.

Freeit Data Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/Freeit Data Solutions Inc) (PRNewswire)

Through this DIR contract, Freeit will offer cybersecurity software products and services. Freeit's partnerships with more than a dozen cybersecurity technology providers ensure that the best solution for each customer's specific needs is determined.

"Our public sector customers rely on us to support their organizational initiatives. We add value through our dedication to addressing data security challenges with a business-oriented, holistic approach," said Wayne Orchid, President & CEO at Freeit Data Solutions. "With the increased threat of cybercriminals targeting state, local, and education entities, our ability to offer best-in-class cybersecurity software products and services is critical to our customers."

"We are thrilled to be included on Freeit's new DIR contract. Arctic Wolf and Freeit are ready to support public sector organizations as they work to improve their security posture and improve their services to the communities they support," said Peyton Hubbard, Director of Regional Channels at Arctic Wolf.

Partners incorporated in this offering include:

Arctic Wolf

Bitdefender

Cloudflare

Darktrace

HelpSystems

KnowBe4

Mimecast

Netskope

Netwrix Corporation

Ping Identity

Stealthbits

Varonis

Freeit Data Solutions is the prime contractor on 4 additional DIR cooperative purchasing contracts for the following products and services:

DIR-CPO-4696 - Law Enforcement, Surveillance and Security Monitoring, Emergency Preparedness, Disaster Recovery Technology

DIR-TSO-4229 Data Storage, Data Communication & Networking Equipment

DIR-CPO-4795 – Software as a Service

DIR-TSO-4198 - Mobile Digital Video Products and Accessories

About Freeit Data Solutions:

Freeit Data Solutions is an Austin-based IT services and solutions company that designs and deploys data center solutions for mid to large-sized companies, enabling them to better manage and protect their data. For more information visit: www.freeitdata.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freeit Data Solutions Inc