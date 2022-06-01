National Candy Month Celebrates Summer Fun with Americans' Favorite Treats

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 1 marks the beginning of National Candy Month, a month-long event that occurs each June to celebrate Americans' favorite confectionery treats, their contributions to emotional well-being and the good times they bring to summer occasions.

Confectionery enjoys a special place in American life all year round, but as Americans embark on road trips, beach vacations and other summer adventures, chocolate and candy will play an even more important role in their celebrations. In fact, 71% of Americans say their summer holiday celebrations will involve these fun treats, according to the National Confectioners Association's 2022 State of Treating report.

83% of people headed on a road trip this summer will enjoy chocolate and candy.

63% of beachgoers in the U.S. will bring candy with them.

76% of Americans who plan to go camping will bring candy.

"National Candy Month is a moment for candy-lovers across the country to celebrate all that makes the summer months so special and the fun role that candy plays in enriching those experiences," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "Candy has a way of bringing people together and supporting their happiness and emotional well-being, and that's never more evident than during the beginning of summer when fun with family and friends is at the forefront of everyone's minds."

NCA's 2022 State of Treating report also reveals that when in the mood for something sweet, Americans prefer chocolate, gummy candy and taffy for summer adventures, with watermelon, cherry and strawberry as their favorite summer candy flavors.

As National Candy Month begins, the confectionery industry continues to provide chocolate and candy treats in a variety of sizes, types and formats for all types of consumers to enjoy, whether they're having a piece of chocolate, sharing something sweet with a friend or celebrating a special moment or occasion. Regardless of how they consume their favorite treats, the average American enjoys chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

For more information on National Candy Month, visit NationalCandyMonth.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates more than $37 billion in retail sales each year. Making chocolate, candy, gum and mints, the industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and work to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Lauren O'Toole Boland

Lauren.Boland@CandyUSA.com

330-571-3693

View original content:

SOURCE National Confectioners Association