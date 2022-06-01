Meritor Wins Three Gold Telly Awards for 14Xe™ Electric Powertrain Commercial

Top Tier Recognition for Excellence in Video

TROY, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) announced that The Road Ahead, a video production created to showcase the company's 14Xe™ electric powertrain, was recognized with three gold awards in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. The Road Ahead won in the following categories:

Online Commercials – Automotive

Online Commercials – Music/Jingle

Online Commercials – Use of 3D Animation

The Road Ahead can be viewed on Meritor.com and the company's YouTube channel, Facebook and also LinkedIn.

"Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as Meritor," says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "This year's submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity and tenacious creativity."

"We released The Road Ahead to coincide with the production launch of our 14Xe electric powertrain," said Krista Sohm, chief marketing and communication officer at Meritor. "We are proud of the way it captures the spirit of our brands and demonstrates our commitment to the zero emissions evolution for commercial vehicles. Our collaboration with Kyro Digital, based in Mission Viejo, California, was a winning formula in creating a piece of work that stood out among amazing content from top tier companies around the world."

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Netflix, Jennifer Garner, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Adobe, Nickelodeon, and Partizan. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry and includes executives from Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Bloomberg, Weta Digital, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, ESPN Films, RYOT, Vice+ and Vimeo.

The full list of the 43rd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking , aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck , trailer , off-highway, defense , specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries . Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com .

