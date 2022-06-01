GHOST® Celebrates Sixth Birthday With Iconic Candy-Inspired Products Exclusively at GNC

Lifestyle sports nutrition brand launches BUBBLICIOUS® "COTTON CANDY" and two other sweet-treat flavors

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweets and birthday parties go hand in hand, and to celebrate its birthday, lifestyle sports nutrition brand GHOST® teamed up with GNC to offer innovative performance supplements with mouth-watering, nostalgic, candy-inspired flavors.

Not here to pop any bubbles, GHOST® introduced fan-favorite pre-workout GHOST LEGEND® in BUBBLICIOUS® "COTTON CANDY" (exclusively at GNC) and BUBBLICIOUS® "STRAWBERRY SPLASH." GHOST® ENERGY in BUBBLICIOUS® "STRAWBERRY SPLASH" is also back by popular demand and will be returning to GNC shelves while supplies last.

"As an extension of our longstanding partnership with GHOST®, and to kick off their birthday celebrations, we're excited to add more memorable products to GNC shelves along with exclusive deals for consumers to stock up on favorite flavors," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising at GNC. "GHOST® continues to develop innovative collaborations with nostalgic brands to break barriers and transport consumers to a different time in their lives. Together, we're creating opportunities for consumers to fully customize their health and wellness routines with instantly recognizable flavors and next-level ingredients."

In addition to BUBBLICIOUS®, GHOST® has launched the following SOUR PATCH KIDS® flavors exclusively at GNC.

GHOST ® HYDRATION x SOUR PATCH KIDS ® "REDBERRY ® "

GHOST® HYDRATION x SOUR PATCH KIDS® "BLUE RASPBERRY"

"We're pumped to celebrate our birthday with GNC by adding BUBBLICIOUS® and SOUR PATCH KIDS® flavors to our best-selling HYDRATION and LEGEND® product lines," said Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder & CEO, GHOST®. "Fusing science-backed nutrition and nostalgic flavors makes sense, because fitness should be about celebrating our health, not restricting what we love."

To celebrate, GNC is throwing a Birthday Week Flash sale: Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off. Buy any GHOST® product in-store or online at GNC between June 1, 2022, and June 7, 2022, and receive 50% off an additional GHOST® product.

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com . For additional information on GHOST®, check out https://www.ghostlifestyle.com/ and follow the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and Live Well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About GHOST

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, energy drinks, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic®, Warheads®, Swedish Fish® and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , or Twitch .

BUBBLICIOUS and STRAWBERRY SPLASH are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license. SOUR PATCH KIDS and REDBERRY are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

