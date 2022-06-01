FACT Resolves Consumer Protection Lawsuit Against Wendy's Regarding Animal Welfare Statements About Eggs

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's has resolved the consumer protection action filed by Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT) on September 9, 2021 against Wendy's regarding certain statements about its sourcing of eggs. Wendy's has agreed to remove or change certain statements on its website related to animal welfare (e.g., "ensuring the humane treatment of animals") to help clarify to its customers that the majority of Wendy's eggs are not sourced from cage-free facilities. FACT is represented by Richman Law & Policy.

View original content:

SOURCE Food Animal Concerns Trust