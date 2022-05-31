Subway® Debuts Refreshed Catering Program

Enhancements include easy-order options, convenient pickup and delivery, and refreshed packaging, as well as the introduction of Subway to the ezCater marketplace

MILFORD, Conn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more businesses are calling employees back to the office, they're finding a simple perk can smooth the transition: free meals. In fact, 93% of leaders report that more employees show up to the office on days when the company provides free food.

With more people returning to the workplace and get togethers on the rise, Subway®, one of the world's largest restaurant brands, is serving up a redesigned catering program, complete with new easy-order menu choices, convenient delivery and pick-up options, and improved packaging to make feeding a crowd simple.

"Over the last year, we've continued to see an increased demand for pickup and delivery orders overall, alongside larger catering orders spurred by a return to in-office operations and increased gatherings," said Trevor Haynes, president of Subway North America. "As demand for catering continues to grow, Subway is the ideal choice with refreshed options and craveable, signature sandwiches that travel well, are easy to serve and accessible from virtually anywhere."

Refreshing the Subway Catering Program

The refreshed catering program enables guests to enjoy the same convenience and affordability as in-restaurant dining, with plenty of new and familiar flavorful menu items to launch a feeding frenzy. Elevated catering offerings include:

"Easy Order" options: In addition to the continued offering of customized orders, guests can enjoy a simplified and convenient ordering process, thanks to new pre-selected platters and lunch box options, gallon-size beverages, toppings trays and condiment packets.

Pickup and delivery: With thousands of Subway restaurants in neighborhoods across the country, guests can easily place catering orders for delivery or pickup, no matter the size or type of event.

Upgraded packaging: Guests can flip open new cardboard boxes and — with health and safety top of mind — enjoy dining with single-serve and pre-wrapped food packaging. Lunch box options, toppings trays, gallon-size beverages and tote bags also feature a refreshed design.

"The enhancements to our catering program reflect a wealth of research, improve upon the guest experience with a simplified ordering process and reduced wait time for pickup or delivery, and have a positive impact on our franchisees' bottom line, with most orders representing incremental sales," said Jenn Saunders-Haynes, director of catering at Subway.

Introducing Subway to ezCater

In addition to refreshing the entire catering program, Subway is also making its debut as one of the largest catering providers on the ezCater marketplace, one of the leading nationwide providers of corporate food solutions. Through ezCater, organizations can easily centralize food orders and fulfill everything from daily employee meals to company-wide meetings and events. ezCater's expansive network means easier access for professionals to Subway's turnkey catering solutions as well as expanded reach for franchisees who will have the opportunity to cater for new guests in their area.

"Subway is a fan favorite in the workplace," said Mike O'Hanlon, chief customer care & operations officer at ezCater. "As food for work becomes an increasingly important employee perk, we're thrilled to help power the relaunch of Subway's catering program. Now companies nationwide can bring Subway catering into their workplace and make the most of their lunch break."

Subway's catering relaunch is part of the brand's ongoing transformation journey to improve across all aspects of the brand, including the guest experience in restaurant and online as well as introducing new and craveable signature menu items and ingredients. To learn more about Subway's enhanced catering experience or to place an order, visit Subway.com, the Subway app or ezCater.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

