PLAY BALL! PAIR OF THIEVES PARTNERS WITH MLB TO CREATE FAN-DERWEAR FOR BASEBALL DIEHARDS ACROSS AMERICA

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget peanuts and Cracker Jacks. Now baseball fans can sing, "Buy me a pair of team underpants!" Pair of Thieves has partnered with Major League Baseball (MLB) on a special collection that gives baseball fans an ultra-comfortable and super-stylish way to support their favorite team. The licensed collection is available now via pairofthieves.com, MLBShop.com, and Fanatics.com, with distribution through regional stores and stadiums on deck.

Popular basics brand Pair of Thieves has partnered with the MLB to create underwear for baseball fans. (PRNewsfoto/Pair of Thieves) (PRNewswire)

Each double-pack offers two unique designs incorporating each team's logos and colorways. Superfans will appreciate Pair of Thieves' best-selling, signature SuperFit boxer briefs, blending lightweight mesh fabric with an engineered fit for the most comfy underwear on the market. SuperFit underwear features a no-roll waistband, smooth flat seams, and an easy-access fly. The MLB collection ranges in size from S-2XL, and each two-pack retails for $37.99.

The collection makes its Major League debut with 18 teams: Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, St. Louis Cardinals, and Texas Rangers.

"Most of us at Pair of Thieves are baseball fans, and in fact, die-hards. We know cheering can be a sweaty activity, especially during the dog days of summer, and that's where SuperFit boxers come into the picture. The Pair of Thieves MLB collection will keep us cool and comfy while we root for our favorite team in style," said Pair of Thieves Founder David Ehrenberg. "Plus, it is fact that Lucky Underwear can increase your team's chances of winning by .000657%. We hope to give fans and their favorite teams the competitive edge they deserve."

About Pair of Thieves

L.A.-based brand Pair of Thieves was founded in 2012 by friends Alan Stuart, Cash Warren and David Ehrenberg. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men's underwear and undershirts, bringing customers high-quality basics at an affordable price. Their products not only feature unique styles and designs but are made of high-performance fabrics allowing for Swass-free comfort. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need. Pair of Thieves apparel can be found on their website, pairofthieves.com.

