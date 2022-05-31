Lookout to Exhibit Data-Centric Cloud Security at the 2022 Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Attend the SSE Showdown Vendor Demo Challenge and visit Lookout in Booth #325 to learn how to secure data within multi-cloud environments and receive a free Lookout SaaS Risk Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout, Inc. , a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced its full event schedule for the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022, to be held June 7 - 10 in National Harbor, MD. During the event, visit Booth #325 to learn how Lookout, a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE)1, can secure cloud data along its entire data path.

While cloud connectivity has amplified security gaps, a cloud native, platform centric approach is the way organizations can keep pace with evolving, increasingly sophisticated threats. To prevent data leakage in this cloud-first era, organizations need a unified platform that protects users, devices, access and data across all applications and devices from any modern day cyber threats. The Lookout Security Platform safeguards an organization's data with security that goes everywhere the data goes — whether it's in a data center, public cloud or downloaded to an endpoint. With a unified platform, Lookout is integrating its endpoint security offering " Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security " with its Cloud Security or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technologies that includes Lookout Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Lookout Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Lookout Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Lookout enables organizations to make smart access decisions that mitigate threats, and protect sensitive data while enabling employees to access what they need.

Lookout Highlights at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2022:

Visit Lookout: During expo hours, please drop by Booth #325 to learn how Lookout can help you to protect your workforce and devices, secure access to private apps, and safeguard your data across various SaaS and cloud apps deployed in a multi-cloud environment.

Lookout Booth Presentations: Lookout will be offering in-booth sessions to learn how the Company solves your most critical data-centric cloud security challenges.

Protect and Empower Your Hybrid Workforce: Stop by the Lookout demo station to walk through in-depth use cases that showcase Mobile Endpoint Detection and Response (mEDR) and Cloud Security (SSE) technologies.

Watch a demo and win big: Watch a Lookout demo for a chance to enter a raffle to win a Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

Expert Sessions: On Wednesday, June 8 at 12:45 p.m. ET in Theater II, Aaron Cockerill, Chief Strategy Officer at Lookout, will share how organizations can create a secure and productive work environment as apps and data move to the cloud to support a new hybrid work model at scale. On Thursday, June 9 at 11:50 a.m. ET in Theater I, Mahesh Rachakonda, vice president, SASE Products at Lookout, will present in the SSE Showdown, a Security Service Edge exhibition featuring six vendors, each showcasing their solutions, and hosted by Gartner analysts.

Additional resources:

About Lookout

Lookout is a leading provider of a leading provider of endpoint and cloud security solutions. Our mission is to secure and empower our digital future in a privacy-focused world where mobility and cloud are essential to all we do for work and play. We enable consumers and employees to protect their data, and to securely stay connected without violating their privacy and trust. Lookout is trusted by millions of consumers, the largest enterprises and government agencies, and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone, Microsoft, Google, and Apple. Headquartered in San Francisco, Lookout has offices in Amsterdam, Boston, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington, D.C. To learn more, visit www.lookout.com and follow Lookout on its blog , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

