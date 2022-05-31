A Kanpai Panda will WIN an all-expense paid trip to play in the World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kanpai Panda NFT team is sending the LUCKY WINNER of our upcoming online poker tournament to play in the WSOP Main Event in Vegas, all expenses paid! Register to play our online poker tournament for FREE (you must be a Kanpai Panda NFT holder to register)! Our online tournament will be played on June 4th at noon EST.

Rub elbows with Poker pros and bounce from table to table for a once-in-a-lifetime high roller experience.

The Winner of the Kanpai Panda tournament gets:

PAID entry to the World Series of Poker Main Event (WSOP). (Costs $10k ) PAID Travel Accommodations (from anywhere in the world) PAID Hotel Accommodations (two days before the main event and two days after the contestant wins/loses; choose among any MGM property) Kanpai Panda merchandise to rep while they play in the WSOP Main Event!

The WSOP Main Event runs from Jul. 3rd to Jul. 26, we want to see our tournament winner represent the Kanpai Panda family. The Kanpai Panda poker tournament is FREE to enter for Kanpai Panda holders. Follow the required steps:

http://www.kanpaipandas.io or on OpenSea ) Own a Kanpai Panda NFT (mint one (buy) ator on Register to play here (you need a Discord ID if you don't have one) (you need aID if you don't have one) Join the Kanpai Pandas Discord Win the Online Poker Tournament Saturday at noon EST . Hang around the discord a little earlier than 12 PM EST to be assigned to a table. Bring home the bag, you lil degen!

The KP poker tournament winner will rock Kanpai Panda merchandise when they compete during the WSOP main event. We will work to have our Kanpai Panda WSOP contestant live-streamed for the entirety of his/her play so that all Kanpai Panda holders can watch and root for their fellow panda!

Best of luck to all Kanpai Panda contestants on Sunday. Kanpai!

