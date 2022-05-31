Covanta Announces Gagan Sood as Chief Transformation Officer

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefitting businesses and communities across North America, announced the appointment of Gagan Sood as its new Chief Transformation Officer. A significant part of the company's actively expanding leadership team, this brand-new position is tasked with evolving Covanta into a leading sustainable materials management provider. The role will report directly to President & Chief Executive Officer Azeez Mohammed.

As Covanta's Chief Transformation Officer, Gagan will be the strategic driver of the company's corporate priorities and actionable initiatives that will guide it into the next phase of growth. He will amplify the new vision for Covanta by working closely with executives, business leaders and employees to accelerate the adoption, acceptance and execution of innovative policies. Gagan will also oversee the Procurement & Projects and Digitalization teams.

"I am pleased to welcome Gagan to Covanta," said Azeez Mohammed, President & Chief Executive Officer at Covanta. "With this addition to our team, we are signaling that we are well on our way to becoming the leader in sustainable materials management, zero waste-to-landfill and negative carbon solutions. I couldn't be more enthusiastic about the new and exciting developments to come under his direction."

Gagan brings over a decade of strategic leadership experience in the power conversion and transportation and mining industries. Most recently, Gagan was Chief Executive Officer, Americas for GE Power Conversion, a GE subsidiary, where he oversaw the company's Latin America and North America operations. Previously, while serving as Chief Experience Officer/Chief Operating Officer for GE Power Conversion, Gagan led the conceptualization and execution of the company's transformation plan, achieving profitable growth for the business and accomplishing a culture transformation to a "customer first" approach.

"I am thrilled to be joining Covanta," commented Gagan Sood. "The company holds boundless potential and I am excited to advance meaningful change across the enterprise by maximizing our value creation, achieving operational efficiencies and expanding our sustainable service solutions."

Gagan earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering (E&E) from Gulbarga University, a Master of Business Administration from Rochester Institute of Technology and is a Lean Practitioner and certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

