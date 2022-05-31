AceVolt: Glamping Blossoms, Creating the Need for Efficient and Portable Power Stations

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per reports, the glamping market size will reach a value of over USD five billion by 2028. While Europe currently dominates the market with a revenue share of approximately 35% in 2020, the concept is potentially expected to gain more popularity in the years to come. However, that points towards the need for portable power stations.

Going by what it means, glamping involves luxurious stay options and facilities. The fundamental nature of glamping indicates the need for a higher amount of electricity supply to cope with the energy needs of glampers. However, since conventional forms of electricity are pretty expensive, glampers need a camping power supply, which does not involve traditional electricity and relies on a sustainable power device for energy generation.

AceVolt Campower portable power station is one of the leading solutions to serve the high power and energy demands. It is a portable power station that uses LiFePO4 as its battery cathode. The product has been developed from extensive expert research and valuable inputs from over 100 campers involved in its R&D process. The Campower portable power station provides eco-friendly power and is a more efficient innovation from the viewpoint of camping needs.

One young glamping enthusiast said, "We rely on AceVolt Campower 2000 portable power station for our power needs while glamping across various locations. Campower is an incredible product. It charges quickly, and the LFP battery unit it integrates ensures an eco-friendly and long-lasting power supply. So, I'll say, with Campower by your side; your energy needs are sorted!"

Some of the features of AceVolt Campower portable power station that make it a perfect power supply solution for glamping include,

High power and durable LFP battery unit

Efficient and eco-friendly power generation

Continuous power supply for glampers

Thoughtfully designed portable power device

Quick charge USBs

Lightweight and portable

Cost-effective in terms of both power generation as well as the initial purchase

Absolute resonance with the evolving and high energy needs of glampers

Summary

The market for glamping is growing significantly. Reports suggest an enormous growth in glamping in the years to come. However, glamping's development and its substantial energy needs require portable power stations like, for instance, AceVolt Campower, which provide a continuous, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly power supply. Products like Campower serve glampers worldwide and prove a significant addition to the ever-expanding glamping horizon. The growing demand for glamping will soon augment the need for portable power stations across the globe.

