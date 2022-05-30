InventHelp Inventor Develops New Remote Model Aircraft System (SNF-143)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way for a model airplane pilot to have a real-time flight-viewing experience," said an inventor, from San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented the FLY HIGH. My design would eliminate the constant spatial orientation issue typically associated with operating a model plane from the ground."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to view and operate a remote model aircraft from the ground. In doing so, it offers an in-cockpit viewing experience. As a result, it increases control and it provides added fun. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for hobbyists and other individuals who enjoy model aeronautics.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp